Sunday, January 21, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian eager to break the ice with Saint's football game?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited for son Saint's football game on Friday

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were reportedly spotted together in an ‘awkward’ situation recently.

According to the latest report by The Mirror, the former couple reunited to attend their son Saint’s football game on Friday.

For the unversed, Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian share a brood of four, North, Saint, Chicago, and their youngest kid Psalm.

While their 8-year-old son took to the football court, the fashion mogul and the rapper took seats in the same row. However, they did not sit next to each other and left two seats in between.

As per the findings of the publication, the duo barely talked throughout this reunion, but seemingly were looking forward to breaking the ice. 

This comes after reports emerged on the internet that the Vultures crooner was still 'obsessed' with his ex-wife Kim even after marrying his alleged ‘dupe’ Bianca Censori.

An insider told OK! Magazine that Kanye was "clearly set out to clone Kim [by marrying the 29-year-old architectural designer]."

Nonetheless, the source added that Kanye's approach "disgusts” Kim “but the truth is, it also fascinates her in a morbid way. It’s just so creepy."

"Even though she’d never want him back, this is still messing with her head," the source concluded. 

