 
menu
Monday, January 22, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Sofia Vergara joins friends for a night out in Miami

Sofia Vergara enjoys a steak night in Miami with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and their wives

By
Melanie Walker

Monday, January 22, 2024

Sofia Vergara joins friends for a night out in Miami
Sofia Vergara joins friends for a night out in Miami  

The Modern family star, Sofia Vergara was seen having a friends’ night out on Sunday night, donning an attractive leather midi-skirt pairing with a black lace strapless corset.

She added height to her frame with towering black heels and a black leather clutch. With her brunette hair open, the actress appeared joyful as she entered the Papi Steak in Miami Beach, accompanied by Inter Miami CF player, Lionel Messi, 36, and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, 35, along with many other soccer teammates including Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and their partners.

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian American actress and TV personality who has been a part of the successful sitcom Modern Family and a reality show America’s Got Talent

Now, Sofia, 51, was in Miami to promote her latest show Griselda, based on the Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco, as she takes on the role of Griselda herself.

In a recently uploaded Instagram carousel post by Vergara, the America’s Got Talent judge posed for pictures alongside Inter Miami stars, and an all-ladies group photo by her table in the restaurant and captioned it with the word, ‘Miami’ and a red heart emoji.

The Griselda actress looked incredible and in high spirits as she headed to the restaurant to enjoy her trip to the beach city. 

Prince Harry's bubble has ‘popped' and hard not to sympathy
Prince Harry's bubble has ‘popped' and hard not to sympathy
Queen Elizabeth left a ‘secret letter' for Charles: ‘We'll never know what's in it'
Queen Elizabeth left a ‘secret letter' for Charles: ‘We'll never know what's in it'
Meghan Markle could make ‘headlines across the world' with new acting gig
Meghan Markle could make ‘headlines across the world' with new acting gig
King Charles ‘worried' for his ‘great asset' Kate Middleton amid health scare
King Charles ‘worried' for his ‘great asset' Kate Middleton amid health scare
Kanye West posts shocking video of wife Bianca Censori: ‘Kanye are you ok?'
Kanye West posts shocking video of wife Bianca Censori: ‘Kanye are you ok?'
Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits' tour with Simple Plan, All Time Low and more
Avril Lavigne announces ‘Greatest Hits' tour with Simple Plan, All Time Low and more
Dolly Parton's sister Stella speaks in Elle King's favour after drunk tribute
Dolly Parton's sister Stella speaks in Elle King's favour after drunk tribute
Princess Kate's special project that she vows not to 'stall' amid recovery
Princess Kate's special project that she vows not to 'stall' amid recovery
Joe Jonas family gets along ‘splendidly' with his new ladylove Stormi Bree
Joe Jonas family gets along ‘splendidly' with his new ladylove Stormi Bree
Jennifer Aniston desperate to walk down the aisle?
Jennifer Aniston desperate to walk down the aisle?
Meghan Markle bars Prince Harry from speaking to Kate Middleton?
Meghan Markle bars Prince Harry from speaking to Kate Middleton?
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber ‘seal' friendship in sweet video: Watch video
Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber ‘seal' friendship in sweet video: Watch