Sofia Vergara enjoys a steak night in Miami with Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and their wives

Sofia Vergara joins friends for a night out in Miami

The Modern family star, Sofia Vergara was seen having a friends’ night out on Sunday night, donning an attractive leather midi-skirt pairing with a black lace strapless corset.

She added height to her frame with towering black heels and a black leather clutch. With her brunette hair open, the actress appeared joyful as she entered the Papi Steak in Miami Beach, accompanied by Inter Miami CF player, Lionel Messi, 36, and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, 35, along with many other soccer teammates including Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and their partners.

Sofia Vergara is a Colombian American actress and TV personality who has been a part of the successful sitcom Modern Family and a reality show America’s Got Talent.

Now, Sofia, 51, was in Miami to promote her latest show Griselda, based on the Colombian drug lord, Griselda Blanco, as she takes on the role of Griselda herself.

In a recently uploaded Instagram carousel post by Vergara, the America’s Got Talent judge posed for pictures alongside Inter Miami stars, and an all-ladies group photo by her table in the restaurant and captioned it with the word, ‘Miami’ and a red heart emoji.

The Griselda actress looked incredible and in high spirits as she headed to the restaurant to enjoy her trip to the beach city.