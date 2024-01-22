 
Monday, January 22, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate's special project that she vows not to 'stall' amid recovery

Princess Kate’s determination to improve children’s early development hasn’t wavered even as she recovers from surgery in a hospital.

Kate underwent abdominal surgery on January 16 and is expected to rest for months.

However, the Princess of Wales is said to continue her projects that focus on early childhood development.

Royal aides have told The Times that the princess "will not stall" any projects centered around children’s health.

An aide shared: "Her passion for the early years is clear, there will be a huge continuation of that campaign, and she will be keen to be out continuing that conversation with the nation as soon as possible."

The Duchess of Cambridge is set to stay another week at the hospital before she returns to Adelaide Cottage for the rest of her recovery period.

Until she recovers, her husband Prince William is looking after their three children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis. William is said to be taking care of the kids with the help of their nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo.

A royal source told The Times: "The kids are always at the center of their universe. That will continue to be the case. They want to make sure they have as much normality as possible going forwards."

