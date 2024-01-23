Prince Harry 'left out of loop' as 'strained' relationship with King continues

King Charles will welcome Prince Harry with open arms in between health troubles

His Majesty, who reveals to have been diagnosed with prostrate, will welcome his estranged son, the Duke of Sussex, with open arms.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson tells GB News: "If Prince Harry found out about King Charles' surgery through the media, then it only adds to the likelihood that their relationship is incredibly strained.

"It could have been a shock for Harry to find out about his father's health issues through the news rather than a personal call or message from his family."

However, she added: "If they aren’t on speaking terms, it may not come as a surprise that he was left out of the loop. If true, it indicates a lack of communication and closeness within their relationship."

Louella continued: "If there are trust issues between them, then this could also be a reason why Prince Harry was not informed directly about his father's surgery. It's possible that Prince Charles deliberately chose to announce his surgery publicly to avoid any speculation or rumours surrounding his health.

"The significant disconnect between them doesn’t appear to be improving at the moment. However, times of stress and ill health can bring families closer together, and Prince Harry might find he wants to reach out to his father at a time like this," she noted.

