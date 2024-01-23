Bianca Censori recently stepped outside in Los Angeles wearing slippers and an oversized trench coat

Bianca Censori 'protects herself' after Kanye West's bold social media post

Bianca Censori’s recent pictures have prompted a very specific analysis from a body language expert.

In pictures shared by the Mirror, the 29 year-old Australian architect could be seen coming out of a hotel wearing slippers with an oversized leather trench coat.

Her appearance comes after husband Kanye West posted Bianca’s revealing pictures on social media where she’s wearing nothing but a tiny thong and furry top.

A body language expert named Judi James told the outlet that the model seemed like she was “trying to protect herself.”

“It could be amusing to finally see the woman normally wearing little more than a see-through ensemble in slippers and a mac, looking very much like someone taking the bin bags out for collection. But Bianca's downcast facial expression here makes her body language look serious rather than funny,” she reviewed.

According to Judi, Bianca looked “slightly lost” by the way she dragged one side of her coat tightly across her torso in "a self-protective gesture."

“This means that she feels less assured than when she appears in her role of Kanye's bare-all muse. Bianca looks sad and a little vulnerable here,” she added.