Wednesday, January 24, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

America Ferrera reacts to Ryan Gosling's comments amid Oscar snub

Greta Gerwig's block-buster movie 'Barbie' scored eight nominations in the upcoming 'Academy' awards

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, January 24, 2024

Photo: America Ferrera reacts to Ryan Gosling's comments amid Oscar snub

America Ferrera reportedly supports Ryan Gosling’s daring comments about The Academy.

Taking to her Instagram, America seconded Ryan’s statements about the Oscar nominations and wrote, “Oh Ryan. Just so well said."

As fans will know, the nominations for the upcoming Academy awards were unveiled on Tuesday.

However, Barbie movie’s major key players, including the protagonist Margot Robbie and the flick’s director Greta Gerwig, missed nominations in the 2024’s Oscars.

In response to this, the La La Land actor posted a meaningful and bold message, which showed his disappointment with the nomination list.

Weighing in on Margot and Greta's Oscar snub, Ryan penned, “To say I’m disappointed they weren’t nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement.

“Against all the odds, with two soulless, naked puppets, thankfully, they made us laugh, broke our hearts, pushed culture and made history," he also addressed. 

The acting sensation continued, “Their work should be recognized alongside other very deserving nominees.”

In conclusion, the 43-year-old star expressed sincere gratitude for getting nominated among the eight nominees, which were selected from the enterprise, including his co-star America Ferrera.

