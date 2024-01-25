Meghan Markle 'dodged bullet' as Aviation Awards were 'not good for reputation'

Meghan Markle was right to skip Aviation Awards with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle seemingly made the right decision to skip a recent event alongside Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who skipped the Aviation Awards with husband last week, seemingly ‘dodged a bullet.’

Charlotte Griffiths, the Mail on Sunday’s editor tells GB News: "It's really unfortunate that they were pictured together for his PR team who must be holding their head in their hands.”

Griffiths added: "She [Meghan] was looking after her kids and she may have thoughts 'I'm taking one for the team here' but actually, she was dodging a bullet in the end."

"I don't think it would have done her reputation much good being there because it was just low rent."

“Harry has got his amazing Hollywood PR team around him, I just don’t know what happened in the build-up to this but they appeared to realise that it might not be the best event in the whole world because of the way he went about his appearance."