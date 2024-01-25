 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle 'dodged bullet' as Aviation Awards were 'not good for reputation'

Meghan Markle was right to skip Aviation Awards with Prince Harry

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Meghan Markle dodged bullet as Aviation Awards were not good for reputation
Meghan Markle 'dodged bullet' as Aviation Awards were 'not good for reputation'

Meghan Markle seemingly made the right decision to skip a recent event alongside Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex, who skipped the Aviation Awards with husband last week, seemingly ‘dodged a bullet.’

Charlotte Griffiths, the Mail on Sunday’s editor tells GB News: "It's really unfortunate that they were pictured together for his PR team who must be holding their head in their hands.”

Griffiths added: "She [Meghan] was looking after her kids and she may have thoughts 'I'm taking one for the team here' but actually, she was dodging a bullet in the end."

"I don't think it would have done her reputation much good being there because it was just low rent."

“Harry has got his amazing Hollywood PR team around him, I just don’t know what happened in the build-up to this but they appeared to realise that it might not be the best event in the whole world because of the way he went about his appearance."

Marvel Studios over the moon on Oscar nod: 'Congratulations'
Marvel Studios over the moon on Oscar nod: 'Congratulations'
Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on her first 'Sundance Film Festival'
Jennifer Lawrence spills the beans on her first 'Sundance Film Festival'
Real reason behind Anne Hathaway's abrupt departure exposed
Real reason behind Anne Hathaway's abrupt departure exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed over latest public appearance: ‘Insensitive' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry bashed over latest public appearance: ‘Insensitive'
Kanye West gets ‘huge rush' from showing wife Bianca Censori off: Insider
Kanye West gets ‘huge rush' from showing wife Bianca Censori off: Insider
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled
Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet relationship's future unveiled
Kathy Hilton recalls her first time seeing Paris's grandson: ‘So Beautiful'
Kathy Hilton recalls her first time seeing Paris's grandson: ‘So Beautiful'
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig ‘Barbie' Oscar snubs will have long lasting impacts video
Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig ‘Barbie' Oscar snubs will have long lasting impacts
Inside Sarah Ferguson's relationship with late Queen Elizabeth
Inside Sarah Ferguson's relationship with late Queen Elizabeth
John Cena finally breaks silence on Barbie's Oscars snub
John Cena finally breaks silence on Barbie's Oscars snub
King Charles ‘grew closer' to his mother Queen Elizabeth after Megxit video
King Charles ‘grew closer' to his mother Queen Elizabeth after Megxit
Archie's ex-nanny recalls first meeting with Meghan Markle
Archie's ex-nanny recalls first meeting with Meghan Markle