Thursday, January 25, 2024
Kanye West's ‘detrimental' titanium teeth render rapper unable to chew

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Kanye West’s new fortune-costing titanium teeth will likely give the rapper a hard time when it comes to chewing.

According to cosmetic dentist Dr. Daniel Rubinshtein, the rapper is set to face “detrimental oral health issues” due to his new metal teeth.

Kanye debuted his titanium teeth last week, and also revealed that they’re inspired from James Bond character Jaws, who had metal teeth.

The Famous rapper’s new teeth also incorporate platinum and palladium minerals and are non-removable.

Dr. Rubinshtein weighed in on the new prosthodontics and said: “Based on the photos the titanium dentures that Kanye received, he won't have the ability to properly chew his food and because he doesn't have an actual bite.”

He further explained: "I do whatever it takes to save every single tooth. To pull teeth out for a trendy procedure is irreversible and will forever affect your life. Dentures are not comfortable, hard to eat and always get food stuck underneath."

A source previously dished on the dentures, saying: "They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills. And his particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before."

