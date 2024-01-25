 
menu
Thursday, January 25, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Taylor Swift's offensive deep fake images inspire MAJOR action by Swifties

Taylor Swift’s deep fake images brought out the loyalty of her fans once again

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Taylor Swift’s deep fake images brought out the loyalty of her fans once again
Taylor Swift’s deep fake images brought out the loyalty of her fans once again

Pop star Taylor Swift has become the latest target of AI generated fake nude images.

The images that were circulating on X infuriated Swift’s fans, who made the effort to report them, while also trying to kill the trend.

Swifties began another trend: Protect Taylor Swift, under which they’re actively reporting any account on the platform that posts the said images.

One Swiftie took to X to write: “PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT !!!! i hope she sues tbh, but that's one account down !!! if anyone sees other pages reposting those "taylor swift ai" images or creating new ones, please lmk so we can send the brigade over to mass report”

Another argued that the social media platforms should take a strict approach to such content: “Well it's time that Twitter and TikTok just took a no nonesense approach to this crap. It's not that hard to do if there's a will....How far will capitalism go before it says ENOUGH…”

A third wrote: “The craziest part is twitter feminists disregard her plight by going “well she’s a white billionaire!” like EXACTLY!! it’s still happening to her despite those things…almost makes you wonder just how pervasive misogyny is”

A fourth agreed that Swift’s financial status shouldn’t stop people from supporting her against the offensive images: “she’s a white billionaire” is never an excuse to spread ai images of sexualizing women PROTECT TAYLOR SWIFT”

The X accounts that shared the images are now down, thanks to the reports from Swifties and other supporters’ efforts. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in tune' and ‘intimate' amid divorce rumors
Sam Asghari still using Britney Spears name to secure invites to industry events
Sam Asghari still using Britney Spears name to secure invites to industry events
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk romance heating up privately: ‘They meet several times a week'
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk romance heating up privately: ‘They meet several times a week'
Jennifer Garner on her children's best trait: 'Funny is number one'
Jennifer Garner on her children's best trait: 'Funny is number one'
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny haven't reconciled yet but have hung out few times
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny haven't reconciled yet but have hung out few times
Jennifer Garner confesses she 'built her own life'
Jennifer Garner confesses she 'built her own life'
THIS is why Kylie Jenner seemed ‘older' at Paris Fashion Week
THIS is why Kylie Jenner seemed ‘older' at Paris Fashion Week
Callum Turner reacts to Dua Lipa romance rumours
Callum Turner reacts to Dua Lipa romance rumours
Timothée Chalamet's pal Florence Pugh gives approval for Kylie Jenner romance
Timothée Chalamet's pal Florence Pugh gives approval for Kylie Jenner romance
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse unable to choose their baby's name
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse unable to choose their baby's name
Kanye West's ‘detrimental' titanium teeth render rapper unable to chew
Kanye West's ‘detrimental' titanium teeth render rapper unable to chew
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky meet French President Emmanuel Macron: See pics
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky meet French President Emmanuel Macron: See pics