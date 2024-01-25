Billy Joel and Sting to mesmerize fans with Las Vegas performance

Grammy winners Billy Joel and Sting are set to delight fans with a single concert in Las Vegas

Billy Joel and Sting are set to collaborate later in fall this year.

The singers will delight fans with only one night of performance in Las Vegas on November 9. The concert will take place in Allegiant Stadium, where Joel headlined a concert in 2022.

Aside from his performance with Sting, Joel is set to perform throughout the year on several dates. He will also bring his residency at Madison Square to a close and perform with Stevie Nicks.

This comes after it was announced that Joel would return to the Grammys on February 4 to perform. He’ll be joining a lineup of star performers including Burna Boy, Travis Scott, Billie Eilish, Luke Combs, Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo.

Joel has himself bagged five Grammys and also the prestigious Grammy Legend Award. Meanwhile, Sting has taken home 11 Grammys for his singing and songwriting talents, both as a member of the band The Police, and solo.

Joel also recently released Turn the Lights Back On, his first single in 17 years. He co-wrote the song with Freddy Wexler, who’s also written songs for the likes of Ariana Grande and Kanye West.