Leonardo DiCaprio reacts to Lily Gladstone Oscar nod

Friday, January 26, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Leonardo DiCaprio is happy for his Killers of the Flower Moon co-star Lily Gladstone after she was nominated for the Academy Awards for the first time.

"Congratulations to my dear friend @LilyGladstone for making Oscars history, as the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress in Killers of the Flower Moon," the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram.

"The fourth Indigenous actress to ever earn a nomination in the category," he continued. "And to this powerful film's nine other nominations - telling this story with all of you has been an honor."

Notably, the Academy committee did not nominate six-time Oscar-nominated Leonardo this year.

The glaring snub comes after the Killers of the Flower Moon cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto gave insights into his preparedness for the role where fellow actor Robert De Niro spanked him with a giant paddle for one scene which was not in the script.

"I don't think that was in the first script," adding, "That was something that was added, and it's shocking in the film," he told the Insider.

He continued, "I do remember doing them quite a few times and thinking," he shared, "Oh, that must hurt,'."

Noting, "There was some padding on his butt. But you could tell De Niro was really hitting him.". Leo is game for so much," adding, "He'll do anything."

