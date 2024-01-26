 
Friday, January 26, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Albert's ex-accountant leaks ‘dangerous' payments to mistress

Prince Albert’s dangerous spending habits on his former mistress have just been revealed

Insights into Prince Albert’s dangerous spending habits have just been brought to light.

Accountant Claude Palmero dished on everything during one of his most recent interviews with the French newspaper Le Monde.

For those unversed, Palmero served the Monaco Royal Family for more than 20 years before resigning in July of 2023, due to a targeted campaign against him by an anti-corruption website.

He even presented a secret notebook with all of his recorded records and handed it to the outlet, by saying, “This whole affair revolves around the corruption I’d been denouncing with increasing force for years. It was necessary to remove me with great fanfare.”

The notebook included several revelations and the biggest was his continued payments to a former mistress and their children, Jazmin Grimaldi and Alexandre Coste-Grimaldi.

For those unversed, those payments account to about 344,000 euros (USD 372,818).

