'And then the police arrived', said Molly Ringwald admitted while recalling her daughter's 16th birthday party

Molly Ringwald recalls daughter’s chaotic 200-person rager

Former teen icon, Molly Ringwald has been featured in many teen movies such as the Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, and Sixteen Candles but nothing could prepare her for the surprise her daughter, Mathilda Gianopoulos gave her, reportedly.

“I think that people ask me to be a part of any teenage project like I’m the teen Buddha or something, the patron saint of teenagers. And I have teenagers, too, and I thought that I would be sort of like the know-all, you know, no surprise.” said The 55-year-old actress on Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ringwald then recalled the time she went to a literary event with her husband during Mathilda’s 16th birthday party but by the time they came home, the party had grown to a “200 people” rager.

“You take any party from a movie I’ve been in and then you multiply it by 3 or 10 or whatever and that was it,” she told Jimmy Fallon.

The Brat Pack member then humors everyone as she added, “Then the police arrived and my daughter who evidently has seen too many 'Law & Orders' told the police that they couldn't come in without a warrant”. The cops eventually concluded the party and asked everyone to go home.

“It is now in the town lore”, remarked Ringwald.





Molly Ringwald and Panio Gianopoulos have been married since 2007 and share a daughter Mathilda, 20, and twins Adele and Roman, 14.