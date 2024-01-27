 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Melanie Walker

Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes battle over prenuptial agreement

The update comes six months after Sophia Bush filed for divorce from Grant Hughes

Melanie Walker

Sophia Bush and her divorced husband Grant Hughes are currently in a rift about their prenuptial agreement.

According to recent court documents quoted by PEOPLE, Grant thinks the ex-couples' "Unity Agreement" should be revoked, while the One Tree Hill star insists it should be upheld.

In his most recent filing, Grant requested that the mutual, temporary restraining order—which is customary in many divorce cases—be dropped so that he may invest $300,000 in real estate, particularly in storage facilities in Oklahoma. 

The entrepreneur's legal team claims that if the court decides to enforce the prenuptial agreement, this financial choice will not affect the settlement. The court ended up granting Hughes' motion.

The update comes after the 41 year-old actress filed for divorce six months ago in August and the estranged couple initially agreed that neither would be obligated to pay spousal support. 

Since then, Sophia has been romantically involved with former soccer player Ashlyn Harris, who is also currently dealing with her divorce from fellow USWNT veteran Ali Krieger.

