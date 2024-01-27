 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance

Brie Larson was seen with Benjamin Styer, which has sparked dating rumours

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Brie Larsons latest outing sets tongue-wagging about new romance
Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongue-wagging about new romance

It seems Brie Larson has found herself in a flush of romance after she was seen with Benjamin Styer.

Insiders observing the situation told People the Marvel star was spotted with the artist at Kate Berlant's performance at Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, California.

"They met up with friends and hung out in a group. Brie looked happy," a bird chirped. "Her relationship with Benjamin is newish. They were affectionate and cute."

Brie Larsons latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance

Interestingly, the pair "arrived and left together" from the show in the same SUV.

Shedding light on Brie's past relationship, she and actor-cum-musician Alex Greenwald were previously engaged.

Apart from that, Elijah Allan-Blitz was another reported romantic partner of the actress after they were snapped locking lips in July 2019.

Last year, however, Brie told Harper's Bazaar that she and the virtual-reality director are not more.

"I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open," she said.

Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?
Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family video
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family
Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes battle over prenuptial agreement
Sophia Bush, Grant Hughes battle over prenuptial agreement
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles and Kate Middleton meeting in hospital video
Meghan Markle, Harry's major critic reacts to King Charles and Kate Middleton meeting in hospital
Travis Kelce opens up on 'intense attention' during Taylor Swift romance
Travis Kelce opens up on 'intense attention' during Taylor Swift romance
Queen Camilla breaks royal tradition as King Charles undergoes planned surgery
Queen Camilla breaks royal tradition as King Charles undergoes planned surgery
SAG-AFTRA angrily reacts to Taylor Swift AI nudes
SAG-AFTRA angrily reacts to Taylor Swift AI nudes