Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance

Brie Larson was seen with Benjamin Styer, which has sparked dating rumours

Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongue-wagging about new romance

It seems Brie Larson has found herself in a flush of romance after she was seen with Benjamin Styer.



Insiders observing the situation told People the Marvel star was spotted with the artist at Kate Berlant's performance at Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, California.

"They met up with friends and hung out in a group. Brie looked happy," a bird chirped. "Her relationship with Benjamin is newish. They were affectionate and cute."

Interestingly, the pair "arrived and left together" from the show in the same SUV.

Shedding light on Brie's past relationship, she and actor-cum-musician Alex Greenwald were previously engaged.

Apart from that, Elijah Allan-Blitz was another reported romantic partner of the actress after they were snapped locking lips in July 2019.

Last year, however, Brie told Harper's Bazaar that she and the virtual-reality director are not more.

"I don't have a next job. I don't have a home. I don't have a partner. I don't have a plan. I'm just completely open," she said.