Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed

Kanye West has a strict rule regarding North West wearing color cosmetics. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, revealed the Chicago rapper's views about her makeup craze.



In a throwback interview with E! News in 2019, the mother-of-four said, "He changed all the rules," she noted.

"I'd let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something."

Adding, "I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip. I kind of got in trouble for that, so it's now no more makeup."

However, North seemed to be invested in the world of makeup as the fashion mogul told ET previously, "[North] is really into beauty. She loves hair looks. That's her thing."

"She loves a little bit of makeup, and she was always a little cautious of me wearing makeup," she continued.

"Because she loves to smother me and give me kisses, but if I have makeup on, she's not having it. She's really aware of makeup."