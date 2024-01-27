 
menu
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed

Kim Kardashian revealed Kanye West had banned North West from any makeup at all

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Kanye Wests strict views on North West makeup revealed
Kanye West's strict views on North West makeup revealed

Kanye West has a strict rule regarding North West wearing color cosmetics. Her mother, Kim Kardashian, revealed the Chicago rapper's views about her makeup craze.

In a throwback interview with E! News in 2019, the mother-of-four said, "He changed all the rules," she noted. 

"I'd let her wear, you know, she has a little red for Christmas, I'd let her wear a red lip, or I'd let her do one pop of something."

Adding, "I'd let her, if she's wearing a black dress, a black lip. I kind of got in trouble for that, so it's now no more makeup."

However, North seemed to be invested in the world of makeup as the fashion mogul told ET previously, "[North] is really into beauty. She loves hair looks. That's her thing."

"She loves a little bit of makeup, and she was always a little cautious of me wearing makeup," she continued.

"Because she loves to smother me and give me kisses, but if I have makeup on, she's not having it. She's really aware of makeup."

'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
'Dune' fans over the moon after Zendaya latest comment
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning after King Charles, Kate Middleton's surgery
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Jay Leno makes bold move to become Mavis Leno's conservator
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Kate Middleton's true feelings for Prince Harry laid bare after abdominal surgery
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
Does Prince William need Prince Harry in THIS difficult time?
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed
'General Hospital' alum Tyler Christopher's cause of death revealed
Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance
Brie Larson's latest outing sets tongues wagging about new romance
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Kim Kardashian regrets North West's fashion choices
Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?
Scandoval becomes godsend for Ariana Madix's career?
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Kate Middleton's fans left disappointed as astrologer makes shocking predictions
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family video
Selena Gomez rekindles bond with 'Wizards of Waverly Place' family