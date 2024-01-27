 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae

In a now-deleted picture, Kid Laroi was seen having a fun moment with Tate McRae and their pal Olivia Rodrigo

By
Melanie Walker

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae
Kid Laroi sparks dating rumors with Tate McRae

Kid Laroi has sparked rumours of dating singer Tate McRae.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old rapper, whose real name is Charlton Howard, posted a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) featuring the Canadian pop star and young sensation Olivia Rodrigo.

The now-deleted picture came after Tate and Laroi were spotted leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles last week. However, contrary to the rumor, Tate said in an interview on Friday that she is currently single.

“I'm single right now,” she said on KIIS FM by Cooper Johns when asked about her romantic life.

Ever since their vacation in Mexico last month, there have been rumours that the two are dating. The Greedy hitmaker and Laroi were seen dancing with pals in a video that was posted on social media.

Rumors were fueled by a picture Tate shared on Instagram from the vacation in which it appeared as though she was wearing one of Laroi's shirts over her swimsuit.

The Peaches crooner responded to her social media post by commenting a happy face emoji wearing sunglasses.

