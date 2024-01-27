Timothee Chalamet family planning an intervention to save him from Kylie Jenner?

 
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Mason Hughes

Timothee Chalamet family reportedly concerned for actor amid his romance with Kylie Jenner

Mason Hughes

Saturday, January 27, 2024

Timothee Chalamat’s family is said to be planning an intervention for him as they are concerned due to his changed behaviour since he started dating Kylie Jenner.

According to Heat Magazine, the Wonka actor has started behaving differently since he started going out with the reality TV star.

The publication claimed that Kylie controls Timothee to the point where she tells him who to interact with from industry, which is causing concerns for his family.

ALSO READ: Timothee Chalamet fam fears of Kardashians curse amid his romance with Kylie Jenner

“Timothée is totally following Kylie’s rules, which is to keep a total lid on their romance to everyone in his life,” an insider close to the situation told the publication.

“Meanwhile, his family and friends’ patience has been utterly exhausted, and so that’s why an intervention is now on the agenda,” the source continued.

“They plan to sit him down, outline how he has his whole life ahead of him, and point out how the men who date the Kardashians haven’t fared well.

“With his career at its peak right now, does he really want to fall into that trap? Only time will tell if Timothée actually listens, but the Chalamets are going to give this their best shot.”

