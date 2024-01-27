Timothee Chalamet fam fears of Kardashians curse amid his romance with Kylie Jenner

Timothee Chalamet leaves his family concerned with changed behaviour amid Kylie Jenner romance

File Footage

Timothee Chalamet’s family fears he will become a victim of the famous Kardashians curse if he continues to Kylie Jenner.



According to famous Hollywood lore, men, who date any lady of the Kardashian-Jenner family, end up struggling in their personal and professional lives, just like Lamar Odom, Scott Disick and Kanye West.

Hence, the Wonka star’s family are reportedly preparing to intervene in his romance as their concerns heightens amid his changed behaviour around his former crowd.

Sharing more details of the matter, an insider told Heat Magazine, “Timothée’s family and friends are caught between a rock and a hard place.”

“They don’t want to be seen to be smothering him or trying to micromanage his romantic choices as he’s almost 30, and has proven for many years now that he’s quite capable of managing his own affairs – certainly from a business point of view,” they added.

The source continued: “But as much as they want to hold back and stay out of it, they’re finding it near impossible not to speak up. He’s suddenly consumed by things like designer labels, flashy cars, flying on private jets and having a big group of ‘yes people’ around him all the time.

“Meanwhile, when he spent time with his family over the holidays, he was so distracted – texting and FaceTiming Kylie nonstop and barely interacting with anyone else there.

“On the rare times he did join in, he only seemed interested in talking about himself. It was almost like he was a total stranger.”