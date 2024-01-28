 
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Melanie Walker

Khloe Kardashian reveals stress therapy: 'Keeps me focused'

Khloe Kardashian says she keeps stress away from life by working out

Melanie Walker

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Khloe Kardashian reveals stress therapy: 'Keeps me focused'

Stress can find any person anywhere. For Khloe Kardashian, working out is the best way to deal with it.

Responding to a Q&A session on Snapchat, the 38-year-old was asked, "How do you deal with stress?"

The reality star replied, Working out is my therapy. For me, it's the best way to cope with stress," she continued. "It keeps me focused. It keeps me strong physically and mentally."

Another fan asked, "What advice would you give to a woman in her 20s fresh out of a breakup?"

"I would tell you that every relationship is an opportunity to learn more about yourself," The Kardashian star responded.

Noting, "You are so young, and this is your time to find out what makes you happy, what you are looking for in a relationship."

Khloe further expanded her response, saying, "You are going to meet new people and have new experiences and be grateful for the ones you had in your last relationship."

"Spend time with your friends and family, and know there are amazing things to come for you. Life is just beginning," she added.

