Halle Bailey firmly slams accusation she's 'hiding' a pregnancy

Halle Bailey firmly slams fans’ accusation of hiding pregnancy

The Little Mermaid acclaimed, Halle Bailey had stunned her fans by hiding her pregnancy masterfully.

For those unversed, Halle and DDG skillfully dodged any rumors of pregnancy and only revealed the joyous arrival of their son when he was born.

Many fans even took the news with amusement and admired the baby.



However, when the R&B star recently unveiled a ‘Photoshop’ secret that helped her conceal her pregnancy fans did not hide their sentiments there.

A Fan wrote on X, “I don’t think people are mad she hid her pregnancy. People are more so annoyed that she went out of her way to lie and gaslight about it. Then, she shaded people and called them desperate. Now, she wants those same 'desperate' people to know every little detail”.

Halle retorted to the accusation and wrote, “i never lied or even said anything about it honey , making a joke about my nose was the farthest i went . i’ll never understand why you are mad i protected my own peace, wouldn’t you do the same? and i’m gonna share my pics now if i want to because my son is here safely, if u don’t wanna see it just keep scrolling baby lol God bless you!” (sic).

Another user stated, “Halle, baby. Kill it. You didn’t tell us about the baby then. You didn’t speak then. Don’t speak now and leave us out of the conversation. Enjoy your jit in peace. We don’t care.”

Halle cheekily responded, “if u don’t care why are u responding then sweetheart just don’t care by living ur best life and not commenting on mine” (sic).

The 23-year-old singer also announced a time out from X after clapping back at fans and noted, “lol my hormones have been on 10 recently so i’m gonna go back to staying off twitter love you all.” (sic)

For those unversed, Halle and Darryl Dwayne Grandberry Jr “DDG” have been together since January 2022.

The pregnancy rumors sparked in September 2023 while the couple officially announced their baby boy’s arrival in January 2024. The rising artist is currently navigating life with her new baby and music as she teased the fans with a new song after the Grammys.