Monday, January 29, 2024
Prince William worried 'what kind of King is George going to be?'

Prince William worried 'what kind of King is George going to be?'

Prince William is seemingly very conscious about the future of Prince George.

The Prince of Wales actively thinks how his son is going to be when he grows up and wants him to conduct himself as his ancestors.

Speaking about the father-son duo, Royal expert Robert Hardman tells Fox News: "William considers one of his most important jobs is raising the next monarch. All that's going through his head is, 'What kind of king is George going to be?"

He said: "William loves the sort of regular, normal life." He added: "Yes, he's heir to the throne, and he has all these castles, art and everything else, but in a way, he is happiest at home with wife and kids, doing the same things other families do, kicking the ball around, going bike riding, swimming, these kinds of things."

He further added to Daily Express: "He's a hands-on dad. William has been absolutely adamant about family security, family privacy."

