Kate Middleton expected to ‘bounce back quickly' following abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton has returned home after spending more than a week in hospital post-surgery, Palace confirms

Kate Middleton has returned home after spending 13 nights in hospital following her “planned abdominal surgery,” confirmed the Kensington Palace



While it was announced that Kate, the Princess of Wales, would not return to Royal duty till Easter, an insider said she might “bounce back quickly.”

Speaking with Life & Style, an inside close to the royal revealed, “Considering what she went through, Kate’s in really good spirits.”

“Her hospital suite is filled with flowers and cards from well-wishers,” the source told the publication. “The whole thing's been kept so hush-hush.”

“Princess Kate is sidelined until April that it could be more serious than they’re letting on,” they added. “But if anyone can bounce back quickly, it’s Kate.”

In their latest announcement, the Palace issued a statement, revealing that Kate has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” they said.

The statement continued, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”