 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Kate Middleton expected to ‘bounce back quickly' following abdominal surgery

Kate Middleton has returned home after spending more than a week in hospital post-surgery, Palace confirms

By
Mason Hughes

Monday, January 29, 2024

File Footage 

Kate Middleton has returned home after spending 13 nights in hospital following her “planned abdominal surgery,” confirmed the Kensington Palace

While it was announced that Kate, the Princess of Wales, would not return to Royal duty till Easter, an insider said she might “bounce back quickly.”

Speaking with Life & Style, an inside close to the royal revealed, “Considering what she went through, Kate’s in really good spirits.”

“Her hospital suite is filled with flowers and cards from well-wishers,” the source told the publication. “The whole thing's been kept so hush-hush.”

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'Making good progress'

“Princess Kate is sidelined until April that it could be more serious than they’re letting on,” they added. “But if anyone can bounce back quickly, it’s Kate.”

In their latest announcement, the Palace issued a statement, revealing that Kate has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery.

“The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress,” they said.

The statement continued, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kanye West has ‘creepy' new restriction for Bianca Censori's social life
Kanye West has ‘creepy' new restriction for Bianca Censori's social life
Kim Kardashian to produce and star in Elizabeth Taylor docuseries
Kim Kardashian to produce and star in Elizabeth Taylor docuseries
Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'
Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'
Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'Making good progress'
Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'Making good progress'
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner keeps away from Jennifer Lopez and her daughter
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner keeps away from Jennifer Lopez and her daughter
Kate Middleton's new health details laid bare video
Kate Middleton's new health details laid bare
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes relax in park amid ‘Barbie' Oscars drama
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes relax in park amid ‘Barbie' Oscars drama
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Hollywood future: 'make or break' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Hollywood future: 'make or break'
Britney Spears expresses love for ex Justin Timberlake's new songs while offering apology
Britney Spears expresses love for ex Justin Timberlake's new songs while offering apology
Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery
King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery