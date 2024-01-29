 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'Making good progress'

Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery, the palace has confirmed

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, January 29, 2024

Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: making good progress
Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'making good progress'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery, Kensington Palace has confirmed.

Palace shared a statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

The statement continued, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate Middleton, the mother of three, was admitted to the hospital earlier this month for a planned abdominal surgery.

The palace had said at the time, “The surgery was successful, and she is expected to remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery.

"According to current medical advice, it is unlikely that she will return to her public duties until after Easter."

Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'
Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner keeps away from Jennifer Lopez and her daughter
Ben Affleck's ex Jennifer Garner keeps away from Jennifer Lopez and her daughter
Kate Middleton's new health details laid bare video
Kate Middleton's new health details laid bare
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes relax in park amid ‘Barbie' Oscars drama
Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes relax in park amid ‘Barbie' Oscars drama
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Hollywood future: 'make or break' video
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Hollywood future: 'make or break'
Britney Spears expresses love for ex Justin Timberlake's new songs while offering apology
Britney Spears expresses love for ex Justin Timberlake's new songs while offering apology
Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
Prince William 'concerned' about Kate Middleton after her surgery
King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery
King Charles offers worrying update after enlarged prostate surgery
Kanye West imposes another 'ban' on Bianca Censori
Kanye West imposes another 'ban' on Bianca Censori
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis video
Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson warned over remarrying after new diagnosis
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism
Rights charity responds to Prince Harry's African Parks' criticism