Kate Middleton returns home after abdominal surgery: 'making good progress'

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery, Kensington Palace has confirmed.



Palace shared a statement which reads: “The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.”

The statement continued, “The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.”

“The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”

Kate Middleton, the mother of three, was admitted to the hospital earlier this month for a planned abdominal surgery.

The palace had said at the time, “The surgery was successful, and she is expected to remain in the hospital for ten to fourteen days before returning home to continue her recovery.

"According to current medical advice, it is unlikely that she will return to her public duties until after Easter."