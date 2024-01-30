 
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry has knifed Prince William in the back

Prince Harry has just been called out for completely knifing Prince William in the back

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for allegedly knifing Prince William in the back

These claims have been issued these claims during a candid piece for The Hill, by opinion contributors Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet.

The piece began with the author claiming, “William and Catherine’s trip to Jamaica and Benin was widely thought a disaster, but unfairly so.”

“Russian and Chinese disinformation campaigns to subvert the Commonwealth and the UK’s remaining realms had long been underway” and “the two simply ran into a buzzsaw not of their making.”

In lieu of that, “Harry, in this light, had his knives out. Allegorically-speaking, he also knifed his brother in the back by intentionally inviting contrasts of William and Catherine’s difficult official visit to Kingston with his own Ulmer Scale D-list celebrity cameo.”

