Meghan Markle, Prince Harry get sweet advice related to Hollywood future: 'make or break'

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have received a sweet advice related to their Hollywood career.



Entertainment expert Mark Boardman has advised the California-based royals to take a high-stakes gamble and avail the opportunity to attend the 96th Academy Awards ceremony in March this year, adding that it would be a "make or break" chance for them.

He told the Newsweek, "In my opinion, attending the Oscars could be a make-or-break moment for them. The Oscars is the biggest showbiz night of the year.”

The expert further said the Oscars are not just about statuettes; “they're a star-studded networking magnet."

Mark Boardman explained, "Rubbing shoulders with power players could open doors for future projects, production deals, and even lucrative endorsements...The sheer star power at the Oscars is unparalleled.

“Mingling with industry elites could open doors to lucrative projects and production deals as everyone will be chatting before, during and after the event including at the many after parties.”

He continued, “Meghan, in particular, could finally land the blockbuster roles she's aiming for if she makes the right connections and really wants it to happen.”

The 96th Oscars will be held on March 10, 2024.

