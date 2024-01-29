Princess Kate's ‘botched' hospital stay after surgery

 
Monday, January 29, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Princess Kate has completed her stay at The London Clinic after abdominal surgery

Monday, January 29, 2024

Princess Kate has left The London Clinic after her 14 day stay following abdominal surgery, but one royal expert believes she missed an opportunity during her stay.

The Princess of Wales underwent the surgery on January 16. Kensington Palace issued a statement on her health the following day.

The palace released another statement as Kate returned home, which said that she had "returned to home in Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery".

Now, royal commentator Daniela Elser has pointed out the one mistake that differentiates Kate from King Charles.

Taking her comments to news.com.au, ELser wrote: "Kate really botched her handling of her hospital stay."

She argued that Princess Kate could’ve shared her condition to raise awareness in the public about whatever it is she’s suffering from and made “the world just a smidgen better for citizenry".

"No one who is not in the Middleton family chat knows exactly what is troubling the mother-of-three and I can’t help but think that the princess has wasted an enormous opportunity here."

"Kate could possibly have made a huge difference this month and she has chosen not to."

In contrast to future queen Kate, King Charles made it public information that he was set to receive surgery for an enlarged prostate. 

