'Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire' unveils new trailer: Video

The new generation of Ghostbusters from ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ has just been unveiled

The new trailer of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire teases familiar faces and a legendary ghost

The fifth installment in the bone-chilling, comedic Ghostbuster franchise and sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, is here with a wave of nostalgia and exciting new features.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is set to hit the theaters on March 22 and has released another thrilling trailer featuring the newfound Ghostbusters team. Led by McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, and Carrie Coon, the team faces difficulties as Mayor Walter Peck (William Atherton) plots again to shut them down.

But as the mysterious frozen apple poses a threat to the town, it is up to them to save the city, but this time they are joining hands with the OGs.

The old comrades Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts team up with the descendants of Egon Spengler to save the world from the second Ice Age. The trailer not only teases fans with the return of original busters' brethren, but the audience will also get to see Slimer, Library Ghost and Stay Puft Marshmallow Men.

With a star-studded cast of Celeste O’Connor, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Logan Kim, and James Acaster, the trailer promises a thrilling new adventure of the paranormal fantasy world.