Netflix ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date Estimate and More

Squid Game debuted on Netflix in 2021, broke all records and became a global success. Following the climax of season 1, fans of the hit show have been waiting for season 2. However, recently, the creator of the Korean show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, enthralled fans by confirming the show would soon return on the streaming giant.



Plot of ‘Squid Game’ Season 1:

The show is about a survival game, the winner of which would get a prize of 45.6 billion won. It follows the story of Seong Gi-hun (played by Lee Jung-jae) joining the deadly game. After fighting for survival by playing the children’s game, Gi-hun wins the game while also learning the dark motives behind the organizations sponsoring the game.

Season 2 of the show, which bagged 6 Emmy Awards and became the most-watched series in Netflix history within just 28 days of its release, would show Gi-hun getting revenge against the minds behind the dangerous game.

Cast of ‘Squid Game 2’

Apart from Jung-jae, Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo and Wi Ha Joo would be back for the season 2 along with some new faces such as, Im Si Wan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Gyu Young, Park Sung Hoon, Jo Yuri.

Some other cast members include, Yang Dong Gun, Kang Ae Sim, Lee Da Wit, Lee Jin Wook, Choi Seung Hyeon, Won Ji An, Noh Jae Won, and Kim Si Eun.

Release Date Estimate of 'Squid Game 2':

While the date of the season 2 debut has not been announced yet, it is certain that the series will premiere on Netflix later this year, via Variety.com.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk in a letter to shareholders revealed, “Looking ahead, despite last year’s strikes pushing back the launch of some titles, we have a big, bold slate for 2024. Audiences will be able to choose from hit returning dramas like ‘The Diplomat’ S2, ‘Bridgerton’ S3, ‘Squid Game’ S2 and ‘Empress’ S2; unscripted series like ‘Tour de France: Unchained’ S2,’ Love is Blind’ S6, ‘F1: Drive to Survive’ S6 and ‘Full Swing’ S2; and brand new shows like ‘3 Body Problem’ (based on the best selling novel and from the ‘Game of Thrones’ showrunners), ‘Griselda’ (starring Sofia Vegara, which premieres this week), ‘The Gentlemen’ (from Guy Ritchie), ‘Eric’ (starring Benedict Cumberbach), ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’, ‘Cien Años de Soledad,’ from Colombia based on the novel by Gabriel García Márquez and Senna from Brazil.”