Tuesday, January 30, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Lionel Richie breaks silence on daughter Sofia Richie's pregnancy

Lionel Richie made the comments on the premiere night of Netflix documentary 'The Greatest Night in Pop'

Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Lionel Richie has already decided on a nickname for himself after his daughter Sofia Richie announced her first pregnancy.

The legendary singer expressed his excitement at the premiere of his new Netflix documentary The Greatest Night in Pop

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Lionel said, “My baby is having a baby. I'm so thrilled for Elliot and Sophia. They are just over the moon.”

Lionel also opened up about how he has no plans on getting called "grandpa" and prefers another nickname instead, “I'm Pop-pop. We don't get the 'grandpa,' yeah, that's a little deep. Pop-pop is where we're going."

Read More: Sofia Richie shares intimate gender reveal with Elliot Grainge: Watch

His comments come after the 25 year-old influencer shared the video from her intimate gender reveal, with husband Elliot Grainge. 

In the clip, the couple can be seen standing in their backyard as Elliot pops the confetti cannon, filling the air with pink powder and confetti.

Sofia screams out of excitement and falls to her knees as Elliot stands still with disbelief and then embraces Sofia with a sweet hug. “Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream,” she penned in the caption.

