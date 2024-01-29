 
Monday, January 29, 2024
Melanie Walker

Sofia Richie shares intimate gender reveal with Elliot Grainge: Watch

Last week, Sofia Richie announced that she's expecting her first child with Elliot Grainge

Melanie Walker

Monday, January 29, 2024

File Footage

After revealing her first pregnancy, Sofia Riche has finally shared the moment when she and husband Elliot Grainge found out about the gender of their baby.

The video comes after the 25 year-old influencer told Vogue that she and the music executive are expecting their first child together.

Previously, Sofia shared the details of the intimate gender reveal the couple had, “We had our OB text my assistant Becca our baby’s gender, and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink."

"We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter though, and Elliot is really excited for a girl too," she added.

The model has now finally shared the video from the adorable moment on TikTok where she can be seen standing in the backyard with Elliot popping the confetti cannon on the count of three. 

As the air gets filled with pink confetti and powder, Sofia screams out of excitement and falls to her knees. On the other hand, Elliot stands still with disbelief and then embraces Sofia with a sweet hug.

"Sorry to all my neighbors for the horrifying scream," she wrote in the caption of the video.

