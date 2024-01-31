 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis are seeing things ‘getting worse'

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Experts have just issued a dire warning about Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since things seem to be ‘getting worse’ each day.

This has been brought to light by former royal correspondent Jennie Bond.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with OK magazine.

The conversation began once the expert noted the dangers ‘just waiting’ on the sidelines.

She fears, “This crisis has definitely highlighted how very thin on the ground working royals are now - and it’s only going to get worse until George, Charlotte and Louis grow up.”

“The King has been resolute in his determination to slim down the monarchy and the current situation will convince him to change tack,” she also added.

But still, “Only the most churlish would begrudge Charles, Kate and William time off to get over this health shock.”

Before signing off she also provided a bit of advice to the Princess of Wales, and said, “Of course, there will be charities and organisations who will be disappointed by events being postponed or cancelled - but I’m sure they will be sympathetic and understanding. One idea might be for the King and William (and Kate when she feels able) to connect with charities etc via video link - as they all did during the pandemic.”

