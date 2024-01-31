Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost

Experts have just bashed the Firm’s inability to realize Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘God-given bit of luck’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded a ‘God-given bit of luck’ which were overlooked by the Firm.



This has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the Firm’s inability to catch the Sussexes’ unhappiness in time and said, “Things were clearly not working for the duke and duchess and yet the Crown Inc desperately needed to keep them sweet and to keep them on the books.”

Not to mention, Ms Elser believes, “The Sussexes’ natural ability to reach younger audiences and those in Commonwealth (you know the hundreds of millions of people who might be less than enamoured with the whitebread Waleses’) was a God-given bit of luck that seemed like it had arrived just in the nick of time.”

“So, did the late Queen’s staffers or the then Prince Charles’ office devote a few well spent days to coming up with some sort of plan to help the Sussexes cope? Did they devise some savvy blueprint to ensure they would go the distance?”

“Tell me – is it your turn to wryly laugh or mine?” she even went as far as to add before signing off.