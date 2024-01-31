 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity branded a ‘God-given bit of luck' now lost

Experts have just bashed the Firm’s inability to realize Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘God-given bit of luck’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been branded a ‘God-given bit of luck’ which were overlooked by the Firm.

This has been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the Firm’s inability to catch the Sussexes’ unhappiness in time and said, “Things were clearly not working for the duke and duchess and yet the Crown Inc desperately needed to keep them sweet and to keep them on the books.”

Not to mention, Ms Elser believes, “The Sussexes’ natural ability to reach younger audiences and those in Commonwealth (you know the hundreds of millions of people who might be less than enamoured with the whitebread Waleses’) was a God-given bit of luck that seemed like it had arrived just in the nick of time.”

Read More: Meghan Markle faces major blow amid reports of Hollywood dream role

“So, did the late Queen’s staffers or the then Prince Charles’ office devote a few well spent days to coming up with some sort of plan to help the Sussexes cope? Did they devise some savvy blueprint to ensure they would go the distance?”

“Tell me – is it your turn to wryly laugh or mine?” she even went as far as to add before signing off. 

Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Cole Sprouse forgets THIS 'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' scene
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Dolly Parton shares exciting update about 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Nicki Minaj diss track 'endangers' Megan Thee Stallion's mom's grave
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Queen Camilla shares first major statement as King Charles returns home after surgery
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
Will Taylor Swift walk the Grammys red carpet with Travis Kelce?
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
King Charles 'obsession' to THIS thing gets him 'mocked' all the time
Meghan Markle told 'Buckingham Palace tales' in memoir would be 'short term' win
Meghan Markle told 'Buckingham Palace tales' in memoir would be 'short term' win
Taylor Swift dubbed Travis Kelce's lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'
Taylor Swift dubbed Travis Kelce's lucky charm ahead of 'Super Bowl'
Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Tom Sandoval justifies cheating on Ariana Grande?
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Prince Harry 'prudent' effort to 'avoid' Meghan Markle conflict with Royals
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned not to 'lose' Netflix: 'Contract runs in 2025'
Shannen Doherty gets great breakthrough in cancer battle
Shannen Doherty gets great breakthrough in cancer battle