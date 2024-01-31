 
menu
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

‘X-Men' director makes big statement about upcoming third film

‘X-Men’ filmmaker Matthew Vaughan says ‘Deadpool 3’ will act as a lifesaver for the MCU

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

‘X-Men director makes big statement about upcoming third film
‘X-Men' director makes big statement about upcoming third film

Matthew Vaughan, director of multiple X-Men movies, is confident the upcoming third instalment will shake off the sluggish arvel Cinematic Universe.

In a chat with BroBible’s Post Credit podcast, the filmmaker said the Shawn Levy-helm film will save the MCU.

“The few snippets that I know about ‘Deadpool vs. Wolverine’ — or ‘Wolverine vs. Deadpool,’ I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable.”

He continued, “That’s going to be the jolt…the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life…I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel Universe.”

Noting, “I’m a genuine fan of the X-Men, all I want is for the movies to be as good as they should be.”

Recently, Ryan Reynolds shared an update about Deadpool 3, informing fans the film's shooting has been completed.

Meanwhile, the much-awaited movie is set to release on.

Prince Harry is now a ‘celebrity trinket' paraded in front of paying guests
Prince Harry is now a ‘celebrity trinket' paraded in front of paying guests
Kate Middleton's absence amid health scare left a ‘void' in Prince William's heart
Kate Middleton's absence amid health scare left a ‘void' in Prince William's heart
Adele announces new tour dates after six years
Adele announces new tour dates after six years
'Not good news for Prince Harry'
'Not good news for Prince Harry'
Kanye West critic rips him apart for paparazzi run-in
Kanye West critic rips him apart for paparazzi run-in
Justin Timberlake breaks silence on upcoming NSYNC reunion
Justin Timberlake breaks silence on upcoming NSYNC reunion
King Charles plans for his abdication: 'Buying time' video
King Charles plans for his abdication: 'Buying time'
Harry, Meghan ‘Bob Marley: One Love' surprise appearance was ‘bizarre': Cast
Harry, Meghan ‘Bob Marley: One Love' surprise appearance was ‘bizarre': Cast
Vanessa Hudgens reacts to Taylor, Travis' 'High School Musical' romance video
Vanessa Hudgens reacts to Taylor, Travis' 'High School Musical' romance
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner join forces for their kids: ‘No bad blood'
Jennifer Lopez, Jennifer Garner join forces for their kids: ‘No bad blood'
Prince Harry has ‘dumped' his duties, father for good
Prince Harry has ‘dumped' his duties, father for good
Star Wars criticism still stings Daisy Ridley
Star Wars criticism still stings Daisy Ridley