‘X-Men' director makes big statement about upcoming third film

‘X-Men’ filmmaker Matthew Vaughan says ‘Deadpool 3’ will act as a lifesaver for the MCU

Matthew Vaughan, director of multiple X-Men movies, is confident the upcoming third instalment will shake off the sluggish arvel Cinematic Universe.



In a chat with BroBible’s Post Credit podcast, the filmmaker said the Shawn Levy-helm film will save the MCU.

“The few snippets that I know about ‘Deadpool vs. Wolverine’ — or ‘Wolverine vs. Deadpool,’ I’m sure that argument between Ryan and Hugh is happening as we speak — are unbelievable.”

He continued, “That’s going to be the jolt…the Marvel universe is about to have a jolt of them and it’s going to bring that body back to life…I think Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are about to save the whole Marvel Universe.”

Noting, “I’m a genuine fan of the X-Men, all I want is for the movies to be as good as they should be.”

Recently, Ryan Reynolds shared an update about Deadpool 3, informing fans the film's shooting has been completed.



Meanwhile, the much-awaited movie is set to release on