Bryce Howards weighs in on rumors about Elly Conway

Bryce Dallas Howard weighs in on the Taylor Swift fan theories, says director ‘haven't told me the whole truth’

Amidst the roaring Taylor Swift fan theories about her secret identity, Bryce Dallas Howard steps in to address the rumors.

The enigmatic theories and suspense that surround that upcoming spy movie Argylle, seems to be an ideal match.

The action movie is set to hit theaters on February 2, 2024. The movie is based on the book of the same name Argylle, published by a first-time author, Elly Conway.

Now the suspense arises as Elly Conway has no real social media presence, causing fans to suspect her identity. Swifties were also quick to find some connection between the movie and the author such as the resemblance of the main lead and her hairstyle with Swift’s All Too Well: The Short Film.

However, appearing on The Tonight Show, Argylle actor Bryce Dallas Howard debunked all theories and shared, “Vaughn must have been subconsciously influenced in some way, shape or form, but he had no idea of this rumour until his daughter ran into his room and was like, 'Why didn't you tell me that Taylor Swift wrote Argylle? And he was like ‘Pardon?’”

Howard also confirmed during an interview with Yahoo Movies that the pop sensation is not connected to the movies and noted “We would never want to mislead anyone. I’m obsessed with Taylor Swift; I wish she was the author but she’s not.”



Argylle follows the story of an espionage novelist, Elly Conway who later meets a real-life spy who mirrors a character from her book causing her world to blur the lines between fiction and reality.