Excited to release his first studio album in six years, a source talks about the singer’s ‘urge to create again’

Justin Timberlake felt like ‘Its time’ to return to music, shared Insider

Former NSYNC member, Justin Timberlake is excited for the release of his album Everything I Thought It Was slated for release on March 15 after a 6-year-long break from work.

Amidst the anticipation, a source spoke with People magazine about the motivation behind the Prince of Pop’s reentry into the music industry, according to the insider, “Justin just had this urge to create again”.

The source revealed that Justin, aged 43, took a break to enjoy time with his family in Montana. However, the multi-talented artist couldn’t stop the feeling of going back to the studio and felt that ‘it was time’ to embark on another journey of musical era.

Married to actress Jessica Beil since 2012, the couple shares two sons named Silas and Phineas, and mutually opted to stay low-key to raise the boys. However, when Justin’s creative spark reignited, his wife was ‘supportive’ of him and proved to be an admirer too as the 41-year-old actress recently displayed fondness for her husband’s music in an adorable Tiktok video.