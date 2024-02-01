Prince Harry will 'come to regret' how he humiliated Kate Middleton

Prince Harry warned against his attacks on Kate Middleton

The Duke of Sussex, who explicitly attacked his sister-in-law in memoir 'Spare,' is reminded of the work Kate has put in for the Royal Family.

Former Royal butler and Princess Diana's close pal, Paul Burrell, tells The New York Post about Kate's sacrifices.

"I understand why they are upset, because Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out and she committed herself to a life of public service. This wasn’t a case of fitting the mold — it's a case of finding the right person to do the job," he said.

He later added that Kate is doing an 'amazing job' and Prince Harry will soon 'come to regret' all of his issues with the Duchess.

This comes as a Kensington Palace spokesperson shared the news of Princess' discharge after abdominal surgery: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."