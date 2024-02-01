Justin Timberlake appears to take a jibe at Britney Spears after apology

Britney Spears recently apologized to Justin Timberlake over scathing allegations in her memoir

Justin Timberlake seemed to have reacted to Britney Spears’ apology she dropped on Instagram after accusing him of cheating and forceful abortion in her memoir The Woman In Me.



According to Hindustan Times, a video of the Palmer star was shared on X (formerly Twitter) in which he could be seen performing on stage in New York City.

While his band played the music to Cry Me a River, the singer-actor took the mic to say, "I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody.”

Recently, the Toxic hitmaker took to Instagram to dropped Timberlake’s photos from his recent appearances on talk shows, Saturday Night Live and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She shared an apology for the singer over things she wrote about him in her book, which included cheating allegations and the fact that Timberlake asked her to abort their baby while they were dating.

"I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book,” she penned. “If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry.”

She added, “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song Selfish. It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together, I laugh so hard??? (sic).”