Britney Spears apologizes to Justin Timberlake months after bombshell memoir

Britney Spears made an unexpected apology to her ex Justin Timberlake on social media.

The 42 year-old singer expressed remorse months after she accused the former NSYNC singer of being a bad boyfriend in her memoir The Woman In Me.

In the book, Britney accused Justin, whom she dated from 1999 to 2002, of forcing her to get an abortion and also claimed that he cheated on her multiple times.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby,” she had written in the book.

However, on Sunday, the Toxic crooner took to her Instagram account, which she has now made private, and posted a clip of Justin from his recent appearance in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she penned.

Moreover, Britney also praised Justin’s two new singles Selfish and Sanctified.

"I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps 'Sanctified' is wow too,” she continued.