Lenny Kravitz says daughter Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum romance feels ‘right’

Speaking with People Magazine, the musician said that The Batman actor and the Magic Mike star have something that is “beyond than love.”

He said of their romance, "It feels right," adding, "I like [Channing] very much."

Kravitz went on to reveal how his perspective on love shifted following a conversation with a family member.

"I remember hearing something from my grandmother at a very young age," he said. "She said, 'It's not just that I'm in love with your grandfather, I'm dedicated to your grandfather.'”

“Because sometimes you don't feel that love, right? So then what do you do?" he added. "It has to be something beyond that love, and that is dedication.”

"So that is something that I see that they have. It's wonderful to welcome him to the family."

This comes after he told OK! Magazine that he feels “blessed” that Zoe is engaged to Channing after an insider claimed he has issues with their engagement.

"Hey man, that's life,” he said, “When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it. I've done well," adding, he feels "blessed."