Thursday, February 01, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Sophie Turner, Peregrine Pearson romance ‘getting fairly serious': Insider

Sophie Turner started dating Peregrine Pearson following high-profile divorce from Joe Jonas

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, February 01, 2024

File Footage 

Sophie Turner started dating Peregrine Pearson after parting ways from her husband of four years, Peregrine Pearson, and their relationship is getting “fairly serious.”

While the Game of Thrones star did not plan to be seriously involved with someone so soon after her divorce but could not help but fall for the heir to the 4th Viscount Cowdray.

Sharing insight into their relationship, an insider close to the actor told Us Weekly, “They had an immediate spark when they first started dating.”

The insider added that “things have only grown closer between them since” they started dating in 2023.

ALSO READ: Sophie Turner takes Peregrine Pearson romance a step further

As for Turner, they said she “never expected to find someone she cares about this quickly,” adding, “couldn’t help but fall” for Pearson.

The tipster further said, “Of course, the physical attraction is there but Perry treats Sophie with nothing but respect and he makes her laugh, which is also so important to her.”

The publication revealed that Turner loves the fact they have mutual friends in common as it brings her “a level of familiarity with him that makes her feel comfortable.”

“Things are going really well, and Sophie couldn’t be happier,” they added.

