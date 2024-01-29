Sophie Turner takes Peregrine Pearson romance a step further

Sophie Turner has taken her new romance with Peregrine Pearson to the next level

Sophie Turner has made her relationship with British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Instagram official.

Sophie took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps from her ski trip with Peregrine. The 29-year-old even shared a bikini snap. The Do Revenge actress’s fans took to the comments to share their delight at seeing her so happy.

Sophie’s new beau is the son and heir of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, who holds a £224million family fortune.

The Dark Pheonix star was first spotted kissing Peregrine in London, where she was shooting TV series Joan. The couple has had several PDA filled outings since.

Sophie has moved on from ex-husband Joe Jonas, whom she got divorced from in September 2023. The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers crooner then engaged in a contentious court battle over the custody of their two daughters Willa and Delphine. They eventually reached an interim agreement over their custody.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas appears to have moved on with Stormi Bree. The Do It Like That singer recently headed to Cabo San Lucas with Stormi and his family, including brothers Kevin and Nick.

The singer’s family is said to be getting along with Stormi, with Nick’s wife Priyanka even getting along with her “splendidly.”