 
menu
Monday, January 29, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sophie Turner takes Peregrine Pearson romance a step further

Sophie Turner has taken her new romance with Peregrine Pearson to the next level

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, January 29, 2024

Sophie Turner has taken her new romance with Peregrine Pearson to the next level
Sophie Turner has taken her new romance with Peregrine Pearson to the next level

Sophie Turner has made her relationship with British Aristocrat Peregrine Pearson Instagram official.

Sophie took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps from her ski trip with Peregrine. The 29-year-old even shared a bikini snap. The Do Revenge actress’s fans took to the comments to share their delight at seeing her so happy.

Sophie’s new beau is the son and heir of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, who holds a £224million family fortune.

The Dark Pheonix star was first spotted kissing Peregrine in London, where she was shooting TV series Joan. The couple has had several PDA filled outings since.

Sophie has moved on from ex-husband Joe Jonas, whom she got divorced from in September 2023. The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers crooner then engaged in a contentious court battle over the custody of their two daughters Willa and Delphine. They eventually reached an interim agreement over their custody.

Meanwhile, Joe Jonas appears to have moved on with Stormi Bree. The Do It Like That singer recently headed to Cabo San Lucas with Stormi and his family, including brothers Kevin and Nick. 

The singer’s family is said to be getting along with Stormi, with Nick’s wife Priyanka even getting along with her “splendidly.”

Meghan Markle's ‘veiled swipe' at royal family's restrictions
Meghan Markle's ‘veiled swipe' at royal family's restrictions
Queen Camilla hailed for disregarding protocol to accompany husband King Charles
Queen Camilla hailed for disregarding protocol to accompany husband King Charles
Princess Kate's ‘botched' hospital stay after surgery
Princess Kate's ‘botched' hospital stay after surgery
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert continue to quash troubled marriage rumours
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert continue to quash troubled marriage rumours
King Charles gets discharged from hospital following enlarged prostate procedure
King Charles gets discharged from hospital following enlarged prostate procedure
Prince Harry is ‘ambulance chasing' to ‘vainly profit from Kate Middleton
Prince Harry is ‘ambulance chasing' to ‘vainly profit from Kate Middleton
Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie serve monarchy as King and Kate recover
Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, Duchess Sophie serve monarchy as King and Kate recover
Kanye West has ‘creepy' new restriction for Bianca Censori's social life
Kanye West has ‘creepy' new restriction for Bianca Censori's social life
Kate Middleton expected to ‘bounce back quickly' following abdominal surgery video
Kate Middleton expected to ‘bounce back quickly' following abdominal surgery
Kim Kardashian to produce and star in Elizabeth Taylor docuseries
Kim Kardashian to produce and star in Elizabeth Taylor docuseries
Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Victoria Beckham ‘nervous' to turn 50 before David: 'She's freaking out'
Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'
Ethan Slater's estranged wife reacts to Ariana Grande seemingly diss song ‘Yes, And?'