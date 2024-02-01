 
Demi Lovato excited to enter ‘Planning Phase' after engagement

Songstress, Demi Lovato has a ‘clear vision’ for her wedding and ready to delve into the next chapter of her life

The Grammy winning artist is excited to move her relationship status a step further.

Demi Lovato, aged 31, recently got engaged to fiancé Jordan Lutes in December 2023, and shared the joyful news via Instagram posts, 'I’m still speechless’ she captioned.

Shortly, during an interview with People magazine at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert, Lovato shared updates on her engagement and revealed that she’s ‘definitely’ searching for a wedding dress with a ‘clear vision’ as to what she wants.

“I've been thinking about it and saving them to my Pinterest profile”, stated the Sorry Not Sorry singer.

She also expressed, "I'm excited. I'm in the stages of planning and very excited about it.”

It is pertinent to mention that the pop diva wrote the song Substance with now fiancé, Lutes. 

They have also collaborated on other projects like Happy Ending and City of Angels. 

The duo made their relationship official in August 2022 before they made their red carpet-debut in February 2023. 

Lovato and Lutes are now ready and ‘doing all the things’ to prepare for their highly anticipated wedding.

