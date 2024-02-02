 
menu
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial

In September 2023, Danny was found guilty of raping two women and was handed 30 years of imprisonment

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 02, 2024

Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial
Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial

Danny Masterson’s jail time met with stricter reservations as he has now been moved to a maximum security prison.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the That '70s Show actor has been moved to a correctional facility in the Corcoran State Prison, located in California’s Central San Joaquin Valley.

He was reportedly transferred to the facility on January 29.

The update comes after Judge Charlaine Olmedo of the Los Angeles Superior Court denied him bail, citing fear of fleeing.

In the court order obtained by Deadline, the ruling stated that the defendant’s ongoing divorce from his wife Bijou Phillips is a contributing factor to the court's decision.

“In light of the fact that the defendant has no wife to go home to, the defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful,” Judge Olmedo continued.

In September 2023, Danny was found guilty of two counts of "forcible rape" against two women and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Kate Middleton, Prince William ditched Royal rule in response to Harry 'Spare'
Kate Middleton, Prince William ditched Royal rule in response to Harry 'Spare'
Queen Camilla steps out amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's recovery
Queen Camilla steps out amid King Charles, Kate Middleton's recovery
Kate Middleton has single handedly cast Buckingham Palace into ‘dry' spell
Kate Middleton has single handedly cast Buckingham Palace into ‘dry' spell
Kate Middleton's real reasons for hiding abdominal surgery exposed
Kate Middleton's real reasons for hiding abdominal surgery exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'meaningful hug' as they speak about children
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'meaningful hug' as they speak about children
Netflix thriller ‘Squid Games' is back for a second nerve-racking season: Preview
Netflix thriller ‘Squid Games' is back for a second nerve-racking season: Preview
Kate Middleton expected to break silence on health scare post recovery
Kate Middleton expected to break silence on health scare post recovery
Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott wish Stormi a happy 6th birthday
Kim Kardashian, Travis Scott wish Stormi a happy 6th birthday
‘Doors are firmly shut': Harry, Meghan won't be welcomed back into Royal family
‘Doors are firmly shut': Harry, Meghan won't be welcomed back into Royal family
Netflix shares first clip of Bridgerton season 3
Netflix shares first clip of Bridgerton season 3
Demi Lovato excited to enter ‘Planning Phase' after engagement
Demi Lovato excited to enter ‘Planning Phase' after engagement
Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance: 'He's NOT happy!'
Zayn Malik reacts to ex Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper romance: 'He's NOT happy!'