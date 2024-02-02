In September 2023, Danny was found guilty of raping two women and was handed 30 years of imprisonment

Danny Masterson meets with stricter jail time after bail denial

Danny Masterson’s jail time met with stricter reservations as he has now been moved to a maximum security prison.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the That '70s Show actor has been moved to a correctional facility in the Corcoran State Prison, located in California’s Central San Joaquin Valley.

He was reportedly transferred to the facility on January 29.

The update comes after Judge Charlaine Olmedo of the Los Angeles Superior Court denied him bail, citing fear of fleeing.

In the court order obtained by Deadline, the ruling stated that the defendant’s ongoing divorce from his wife Bijou Phillips is a contributing factor to the court's decision.

“In light of the fact that the defendant has no wife to go home to, the defendant now has every incentive to flee and little reason to return to state prison to serve out the remainder of his lengthy sentence should his appeal be unsuccessful,” Judge Olmedo continued.

In September 2023, Danny was found guilty of two counts of "forcible rape" against two women and was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.