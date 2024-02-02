Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss says she regretted previous actions, wanted to apologize to Ariana Madix again

Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss reflects on past mistakes

Rachel 'Raquel' Leviss opens up about her regrets including continuing a link with ex Tom Sandoval despite Scandoval.



Speaking about the matter on the Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, the reality star said, "It was hard to see because I'm in a different place than I was back then," referring to the Vanderpump Rules season 11 premiere.

Adding, "It's a weird time warp when you're watching a show like this and living one reality in that moment and then, months later, when the episodes air, you're living in another reality."

"But you're also reliving those moments that they captured on camera. And so it's a nod to my younger self who was still in love and infatuated."

Admitting her mistake, she said she wanted to apologize to Ariana again."I feel like, with my apology that I made at the reunion, I had all the right intentions and I was extremely sorry," she added.

"But there's another part of an apology, which is your actions afterward — they have to align with what you're saying," the 29-year-old noted.

"And by sending him letters and being in contact for a good amount of time, I still want to take this time now to apologize again because I am in a different place than I was back then, and I can see things a lot clearer now."