Robin Thicke wighes in on wedding plans for 2024

Soulful vocalist Robin Thicke is prepared to exchange vows this year with long time fiancé April Love Geary.

Together for almost a decade, the couple is now ready to tie the knot. During an interview with People magazine at Bilt Rewards event, the singer, aged 46 opened up about his wedding plans, and shared, “Wedding plans are a priority, we're looking at 2024”, he also expressed, “We're very excited,”

Thicke continued to reflect on his relationship with Geary as well and added, “My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we've matured into three-time parents together”.

“She's really the most amazing woman a man could ask for”, he noted.

For those unfamiliar, the Blurred lines singer and model first linked in 2014, the same year Thicke got divorced.

The couple made their first public appearance in 2015 at Cannes Film Festival and got engaged in 2018 on Christmas eve.

Thicke shares three children Mia, 5, Lola, 4 and Luca, 3 with soon-to-be-wife April Geary and a 13-year-old son Julian Fuego with ex-wife, Paula Patton.