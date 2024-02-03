 
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Melanie Walker

Francia Raisa was 'hesitant' to donate kidney to Selena Gomez: 'It was scary'

Francia Raisa got candid about donating her kidney to best friend Selena Gomez, revealing how scary was the whole process of giving someone your “major organ.”

The How I Met Your Father star asserted that she wants to educate people about kidney donation, claiming it is “not that crazy thing to do.”

Speaking with OK! Magazine, Raisa said, "Was I hesitant? Was I scared? Absolutely. It's a major organ, but I've said this so many times that the minute I learned of the situation and knew I was a match, it was this divine sign and feeling I got.”

“It was scary as h---, and it's a mental thing, but I was always confident about it,” she added. “The day of the surgery I was probably the calmest I'd ever been the entire time. I was like, 'Let's go!'"

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez bestie Francia Raísa gushes over her beau Benny Blanco

The actor went on to note that the first two years after donation were “pretty hard for me," adding, "I live a normal life, but it was hard to have my name out there at first.”

“Now that [Selena] and I are all good and dandy — because there's no beef — I am looking more into how I can speak out about these issues,” she said.

Addressing speculations that Gomez paid her for her kidney, Raisa said, “People also think I got paid for it, so I want to talk about that. It was bothersome, especially something I did it out of the kindness of my heart.”

“I don't regret what I did. I want to talk about how easy it is to live with one organ as long as you stay healthy,” she added.

Before concluding, she said, "I want to educate people, and as someone who is a living donor, I can say, 'Hey, it's not that crazy of a thing to do!' As long as you exercise, eat healthy, drink water — that's all I have to do, and I am fine.”

