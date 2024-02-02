Selena Gomez bestie Francia Raísa gushes over her beau Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez’s best friend Francia Raísa approves of her romance with Benny Blanco

Francia Raísa, best friend of singer-actor Selena Gomez, gushed over Benny Blanco as she approved of her bestie’s new romance.

Speaking with Us Weekly, the How I Met Your Father star said she loves the Gomez with Blanco while noting, “He’s the best!”

“I got to meet him,” she added. “He’s really wonderful and super funny. I love them together.”

The actor went on to observe that Blanco's fashion sense made an impact on her, remarking, “When I first met him, he wore a Dora the Explorer jacket. I was like, ‘I like you.'”

Gomez has been openly gushing about her beau in recent weeks over social media. “He is my absolute everything in my heart,” she wrote on Instagram.

Gomez added, “He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

An insider also told Entertainment Tonight that Gomez’s inner circle thinks that her romance with Benny Blanco is here to stay.

“She feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the tipster said, adding that the couple’s “friends, family and loved ones on both sides” are very supportive and happy to see them together.

“It seems like an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them,” the source added.