Monday, February 05, 2024
Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo: 6 best dressed celebrities at Grammys 2024

List of celebrities who stole the show with their striking attire at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

Celebrities turned heads as they graced the prestigious red carpet of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, radiating sheer elegance and undeniable glamour.

From Taylor Swift to Olivia Rodrigo, stars put their best foot forward, leaving the onlookers awestruck with their stunning appearances.

Some honourable mentions that might not have made it to the list include Miley Cyrus, Lenny Kravitz, Halle Bailey, Janelle Monae, Kelly Clarkson, and Paris Hilton.

ALSO READ: Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift achieves historic fourth Album of the Year win

The event also marked some historic moments, with Swift winning Album of the Year for Midnight fourth time Miley Cyrus took home her first two awards for Flowers.

Let’s take a look at stars making the evening a little more magical with their dash of charm and charisma.

 
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift 


Olivia Rodrigo
Olivia Rodrigo 


Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa 



John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen


Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera


Chloe Bailey
Chloe Bailey


