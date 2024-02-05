Taylor Swift makes history as she takes home Album of the year fourth time at 2024 Grammys

Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift achieves historic fourth Album of the Year win

Taylor Swift achieved historic win as she took home trophy for Album of the Year fourth time at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards.



The popstar received the award for her album Midnight, marking her as the sole artist to achieve this honor four times.

Taking the stage, the beauty said in her accepting speech, "I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life.”

“But I feel this happy when I've finished a song or when I've cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I'm shot listing a music video, or when I'm rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show," she added while referring to her Eras tour.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker continued: "For me, the award is the work. All I want to do is keep being able to do this. I love it so much. It makes me so happy.”

ALSO READ: Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift enthrals fans as she announced new album

“It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I want to do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much," Swift concluded.

Swift also expressed her gratitude to her her pals, Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, saying, "I get to work with one of my best friends who is not only one of my best friends but also a once-in-a-generation producer. That's Jack Antonoff. I'm so lucky.”

"But I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren't for the work that [Lana has] done.

“I think she's a legacy artist, a legend in her prime right now. I'm so lucky to know you and to be your friend."

Taylor Swift also enthralled fans after she announced her next album during the evening, The Tortured Poets Department, set to be dropped on April 19.